Metcalf (ribs/hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

When speaking to the media earlier Wednesday, head coach Pete Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that Metcalf was slated to be limited at practice. Upon the release of the Seahawks' first Week 8 injury report, however, Metcalf was apparently able to handle every on-field rep. After sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals due to a lingering rib injury and an even newer hip concern, Metcalf appears to be good to go ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Browns.