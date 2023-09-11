Metcalf had three receptions (five targets) for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

The entire offense struggled in Seattle's home opener Sunday, so Metcalf should feel lucky to escape with such a healthy stat line. The 25-year-old finished tied for the team lead with five targets, making his volume the only concern coming out of an ugly team loss (only two games with five or less targets in 2022). Metcalf will look to build off of a solid start to the season in a road matchup against Detroit on Sunday.