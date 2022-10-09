Metcalf tallied five receptions on eight targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Metcalf did the majority of his damage on a 50-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter. He also appeared to have a 32-yard score early in the second half, but it was nullified by a holding call. Metcalf also lost a fumble, so it wasn't a perfect effort. On the other hand, he has put his big-play ability on full display in the last two weeks, recording five receptions of 20 yards or more and two of more than 40 yards.