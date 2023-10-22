Metcalf (ribs/hip) is considered a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Metcalf is officially listed as questionable for Week 7 and managed to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but a final word on his status for Sunday's contest won't be made until after he goes through pregame warmups, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Seattle will announce 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff whether Metcalf is among the team's inactives, or if he'll suit up for the contest. In the event that Metcalf can't go or is significantly hampered, wide receivers Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo could all be in store for an increased target share.