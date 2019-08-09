Metcalf brought in one of four targets for eight yards in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The 2019 second-round pick wasn't overly efficient, but the good news was he was able to get through his participation in the contest without any setbacks to his previously strained oblique. Metcalf should get a solid amount of run over the next pair of preseason contests as well in preparation for what could be the No. 2 receiver role alongside de facto No. 1 wideout Tyler Lockett.