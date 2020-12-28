Metcalf caught six of eight targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Metcalf led the team in targets, catches and yards, though special attention from the talented Rams secondary limited his total output. His long gain on the day went for just 17 yards and he's now recorded just one grab of more than 25 yards in his last seven games. Metcalf's drop in production has coincided with Russell Wilson's, but the duo has still propelled the Seahawks to the NFC West title. With that said, the star wideout will face another tough matchup as he tries to round into form in next Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, with playoff positioning on the line.