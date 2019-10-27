Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Matches Seahawks' rookie record

Metcalf caught three of five targets for 13 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Metcalf caught touchdowns of two and four yards in this contest, as he continues to shape up as a strong red-zone target for Russell Wilson in the wake of Will Dissly's (Achilles) season-ending injury. He now has the most receiving touchdowns (four) by a Seahawks' rookie through the first eight games of a season since 2000 (Darrell Jackson). It's definitely troubling for Metcalf's fantasy value that he hasn't managed more than four receptions in a game this year, so he's shaping up as a boom-or-bust receiver based on deep throws and end-zone trips.