Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Matches Seahawks' rookie record
Metcalf caught three of five targets for 13 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers.
Metcalf caught touchdowns of two and four yards in this contest, as he continues to shape up as a strong red-zone target for Russell Wilson in the wake of Will Dissly's (Achilles) season-ending injury. He now has the most receiving touchdowns (four) by a Seahawks' rookie through the first eight games of a season since 2000 (Darrell Jackson). It's definitely troubling for Metcalf's fantasy value that he hasn't managed more than four receptions in a game this year, so he's shaping up as a boom-or-bust receiver based on deep throws and end-zone trips.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...