Metcalf (oblique) is expected to appear in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Broncos, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

That Metcalf has a possibility of suiting up for Thursday's preseason opener shines a positive light on his recovery from a minor oblique strain, the injury which caused him to sit out a scrimmage during Saturday's practice. If Metcalf does take the field, it remains to be seen how many series he'll play in his first game action as a Seahawk. If the rookie second-round pick impresses during the preseason, he could realistically earn himself a starting role across from Tyler Lockett.