Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Minimal usage in win

Metcalf caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

Metcalf's been on a slow decline since his four-catch, 89-yard season debut, making one less reception each week until he was left with just one in this outing. Russell Wilson only threw 28 times in this contest -- a hefty decrease from recording 85 attempts between Weeks 2 and 3 -- and Metcalf still matched Tyler Lockett in targets. The shine may be wearing off for the rookie, but he still is the team's No. 2 wideout. Metcalf has a chance to bounce back in Thursday night's game versus the Rams, who were just lit up for 55 points by the Buccaneers.