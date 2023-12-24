Metcalf had four receptions on six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over Tennessee.

Metcalf's touchdown celebration was delayed after the 11-yard catch was initially ruled an incompletion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's comeback win. Head coach Pete Carroll threw his challenge flag and successfully had the play overturned, which gave the Seahawks' star wideout his eight touchdown of the season. Metcalf finished just two yards shy of recording the third 1,000-yard season of his career, a feat that he could accomplish in the early stages of next Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh.