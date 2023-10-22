Metcalf (ribs/hip) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Metcalf has been able to play through a rib injury that he sustained Week 2, but the hip issue that he suffered last Sunday at Cincinnati impacted him enough to contain him to one limited practice during Week 7 prep. His availability for Sunday thus came down to a game-time decision, and after he went through a pregame workout, the Seahawks' training staff didn't deem Metcalf healthy enough to gut it out for another week. As a result, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba figure to be Seattle's wide receivers for quarterback Geno Smith.