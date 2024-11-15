Metcalf (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco, SI's Corbin Smith reports.
A Week 10 bye apparently did the trick, with Metcalf managing full practice participation Wednesday through Friday. He should be ready for his usual, near-every-down role in his first appearances since Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Puts in full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Returning to limited practice•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Hopeful for Week 11 return•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Still not practicing•