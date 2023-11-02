Metcalf (hip) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After practicing fully Wednesday, Metcalf may be sitting out for maintenance one day later due to the hip injury that sidelined him Week 7 against the Cardinals. On a positive note, the Seahawks haven't listed the rib issue that's followed him since Week 2 on their Week 9 injury reports, indicating he's put that concern in the rearview mirror. In the end, Metcalf may need to log an uncapped session Friday in order to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Ravens.