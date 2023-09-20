Metcalf (ribs) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf emerged from Seattle's Week 2 overtime win at Detroit with sore ribs, which was something that forced him to hit the sidelines for a spell during that contest. He still finished with six catches (on six targets) for 75 yards on an 82 percent snap share. Coach Pete Carroll told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune on Monday that Metcalf would require a few days to recover from the injury, so his absence Wednesday isn't too much of a surprise. Metcalf has two more chances this week to get back on the practice field before the Seahawks potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.