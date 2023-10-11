Metcalf (ribs) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf has been tending to a rib injury since suffering it during a Week 2 win at Detroit, but he's been able to play through the pain and entered the Seahawks' Week 5 bye with an 18-268-2 line on 23 targets through four games. He spoke on the issue Wednesday, telling Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that "it hasn't been" difficult to gut it out. Metcalf logged smaller snap shares than normal Weeks 3 (72 percent) and 4 (71 percent), so the decreased workloads may have been team imposed rather than him needing more breathers than usual. In any case, he opened Week 6 prep with an absence, giving him two more chances to mix into drills before the weekend.