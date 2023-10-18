Metcalf (ribs/hip) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf's rib injury has followed him since Week 2, and he now has another health concern after hurting his hip Week 6 at Cincinnati. Despite the pair of issues, he logged 77 percent of the snaps in Sunday's loss and notched four catches (on nine targets) for 69 yards. Fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett was limited by a hamstring injury Wednesday, so the status of the pair will be something to monitor as the Seahawks continue preparations for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Cardinals.