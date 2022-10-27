Metcalf (knee) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Metcalf emerged from a Week 7 win at the Chargers with a patellar tendon injury, and while he was pushing to practice as early as Wednesday, he has yet to mix into drills through two sessions this week. With each passing day and no activity on the field, he's trending toward sitting out Sunday versus the Giants, which may be confirmed as early as the release of Friday's practice report. In the event Metcalf is limited or out this weekend, Tyler Lockett will be the clear-cut top option in the Seahawks' passing attack, with Marquise Goodwin also in line for more snaps and targets.