Metcalf didn't play during the preseason and is ready for the Week 1 matchup versus the Rams.

Metcalf recorded a career-high 141 targets in 2022, although his efficiency wound up suffering with a career-low 7.4 yards per target. The addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) may eat into his target share slightly, However, Metcalf's efficiency could positively regress by having Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett taking the spotlight off of him. Regardless, fantasy managers should be confident in Metcalf heading into his age-25 season after Geno Smith proved to be the real deal last season.