Metcalf (knee) doesn't have any swelling from his Tuesday surgery, putting him on track for a return to physical activity next week, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Metcalf may not be ready to practice with teammates, but it sounds like he'll at least be cleared for some individual work. Meanwhile, fellow Seahawks wideout David Moore (shoulder) won't be ready for the start of the regular season, leaving Metcalf with a somewhat easier path to snaps. The rookie second-round pick appears on track to play at some point in September even if he isn't quite ready for Week 1.