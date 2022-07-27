Metcalf (foot) is present at Wednesday's practice but isn't participating, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The decision to keep Metcalf off the active/PUP list suggests he has a chance to practice in some capacity during the early part of training camp. No setbacks have been reported since his foot surgery in March, with the bigger issue for fantasy being a poor QB situation in Seattle.
