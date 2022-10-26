Metcalf (knee) participated in Wednesday's walkthrough but won't practice, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Metcalf was carted off the field this past Sunday at the Chargers and eventually was diagnosed with a patellar tendon injury. While the wide receiver pushed to practice Wednesday, he'll begin Week 8 prep as a non-participant. Coach Pete Carroll told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune that Metcalf "feels a little better" Wednesday, but the wide receiver is "going to be real quiet for the next couple days." Metcalf's availability for Sunday's game is up in the air, but an absence would place Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge into larger roles alongside Tyler Lockett.