Metcalf (foot) isn't present for the start of Seahawks' mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport adds that Metcalf continues to rehab from a surgically repaired left foot in Los Angeles while Seattle begins mandatory minicamp. The star wideout is entering the final year of his rookie deal and may be displeased with the lack of an extension, but his presence at voluntary workouts in May suggests otherwise. Regardless, even if he was present, Metcalf likely wouldn't be able to practice anyways, so the ramifications of his absence remain unclear to this point.
