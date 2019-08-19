Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf could return from knee surgery in time to play Week 1, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Carroll is notoriously optimistic with injury timelines, but this at least provides another hint that Metcalf's knee injury isn't too serious. He was held out of Sunday's preseason loss to the Vikings, with the expectation of having a minor surgery in the coming days. For the time being, Jaron Brown and David Moore figure to get most of the first-team wideout reps alongside Tyler Lockett during practice and the third preseason game. Despite what Carroll said Sunday, the timing of Metcalf's surgery will make it tricky for the second-round pick to return for Week 1.

