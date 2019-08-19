Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Not ruled out for Week 1
Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf could return from knee surgery in time to play Week 1, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
Carroll is notoriously optimistic with injury timelines, but this at least provides another hint that Metcalf's knee injury isn't too serious. He was held out of Sunday's preseason loss to the Vikings, with the expectation of having a minor surgery in the coming days. For the time being, Jaron Brown and David Moore figure to get most of the first-team wideout reps alongside Tyler Lockett during practice and the third preseason game. Despite what Carroll said Sunday, the timing of Metcalf's surgery will make it tricky for the second-round pick to return for Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...