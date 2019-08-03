Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Nursing oblique strain
Metcalf didn't participate in Saturday's scrimmage due to a minor oblique strain, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Metcalf suffered the injury on the last play of Friday's practice and was not in pads for Saturday's scrimmage. The rookie second-round pick could return to practice as early as Monday, but the Seahawks figure to remain cautious in advance of Thursday's preseason opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...