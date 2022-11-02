Metcalf (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After Metcalf was carted off the field during a Week 7 win at the Chargers, he eventually was diagnosed with a patellar tendon injury that was believed would force some time away from the field. Instead, he was able practice in a limited capacity last Friday, be deemed questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Giants and actually play in that contest. Overall, Metcalf had a smaller snap share than normal (63 percent) but still produced to the tune of six catches (on 10 targets) for 55 yards and one touchdown. Having a cap on his reps Wednesday is understandable, and he has a pair of sessions remaining this week before he potentially receives a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals.