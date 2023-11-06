Metcalf recorded one reception on four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to Baltimore.

The Seahawks managed to generate only 158 passing yards, so Metcalf's yardage total was respectable. The bigger problem was his volume, as he managed only four targets as compared to seven for Jaxon Smith-Nijgba and eight for Tyler Lockett. It was a disappointing step back after he commanded 23 targets across his previous two games combined. The good news is that Seattle is likely to be in a far more competitive matchup in Week 10 against Washington, which should help Metcalf's opportunity.