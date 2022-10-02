Metcalf secured seven of 10 targets for 149 yards in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf produced team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with a 54-yard grab the highlight of his performance. The trademark effort made up for a slow start to the season for Metcalf, who'd topped out at seven receptions and 64 yards in terms of his individual game highs over the first three weeks of the campaign. With his first 100-yard effort of 2022 now under his belt, Metcalf will look to put together a successful encore in a Week 5 road battle versus the Saints.