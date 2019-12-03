Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Paces squad in receiving yards
Metcalf caught six of seven targets for 75 yards in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.
On the team's second drive, Metcalf nearly notched his first touchdown since Week 9 but was stopped on the one-yard line, setting up Chris Carson to vulture the score. Unfortunately, Metcalf's night has the blemish of his third lost fumble of the year during the fourth quarter, which led to a Vikings score to make it a one-possession game. The Seahawks hung on, though, and the rookie second-rounder managed to record 70 yards for the third time in four games. Metcalf will look to carry the momentum into Week 14's clash against the Rams.
