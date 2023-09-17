Metcalf brought in all six targets for 75 yards in the Seahawks' 37-31 overtime win over the Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf finished with a team-high receiving yardage total despite having exited the game for a time with a rib injury in the first half after being sandwiched by two Lions defenders at the goal line on a catch attempt. Although he wasn't to make a second trip to the end zone in as many weeks to open the season, Metcalf did double up his Week 1 catch total and recorded 28 more receiving yards. He'll next take aim at the Panthers in a Week 3 home matchup.