Metcalf (hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
After his practice reps were limited Thursday and nonexistent Friday due to a hip injury, Metcalf was tagged with a questionable designation for Week 14. Coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times following Friday's session that Metcalf's absence primarily was to give him a rest day, but there was an expectation he'd be able to play Sunday. Indeed, that has come to pass, and with the Seahawks backfield down dynamic rookie Kenneth Walker, the offense may rely more on the passing game. Metcalf has been lighting it up in two games since a Week 11 bye, hauling in 19 of 23 targets for 217 yards and one touchdown during that span.
More News
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Expected to suit up vs. Carolina•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Questionable, but on track to play•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Gets questionable tag for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Limited by hip issue•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Caps big day with game-winning TD•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Leading receiver in OT loss•