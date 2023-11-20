Metcalf had five receptions on nine targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Metcalf wasted no time in breaking his four-game scoreless streak when he took his second target into the end zone on Seattle's opening drive Sunday. The 25-year-old is averaging 96.0 receiving yards over his last two contests while showing no ill effects from the hip injury that cost him the first game of his professional career back in Week 7. Metcalf will attempt to stay hot against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 12, but his odds to do so take a hit if starting quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) is unable to suit up. Drew Lock would end up starting under center in Smith's place in that scenario.