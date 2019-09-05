Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Puts in full practice Thursday
Metcalf (knee) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Earlier Thursday, Metcalf relayed to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that he feels "100 percent" just 19 days removed from undergoing minor surgery on his right knee. With his health not in question, Metcalf will turn his focus to Sunday's game versus the Bengals, when he may be working on a limited snap count to ease him back into the fray.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...