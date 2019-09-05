Metcalf (knee) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Earlier Thursday, Metcalf relayed to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that he feels "100 percent" just 19 days removed from undergoing minor surgery on his right knee. With his health not in question, Metcalf will turn his focus to Sunday's game versus the Bengals, when he may be working on a limited snap count to ease him back into the fray.

