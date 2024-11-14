Metcalf (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier Wednesday that Metcalf would be limited in his return to practice, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. However, Metcalf practiced without a cap on his reps, clearly taking advantage of the Seahawks' Week 10 bye to get healthy. He'll thus be available this weekend against the 49ers for the first time since he sustained a sprained MCL back in Week 7.