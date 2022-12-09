Metcalf (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but head coach Pete Carroll said the receiver is in line to play, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy managers will still want to confirm that Metcalf is active ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but Carroll implied that the 24-year-old is taking a designation into the weekend mostly for precautionary purposes. After he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to the hip injury, Metcalf was held out of Friday's session entirely, though Carroll described it as a rest day, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with keeping Metcalf active this week, after he drew eight or more targets in four of the Seahawks' last five games.