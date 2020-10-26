Metcalf caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Something about the Cardinals seems to bring Metcalf back down to earth. He produced just one reception for six yards over two games against the division rivals last year, and the second-year pro was stymied again after a brilliant start to the season. While he barely made a dent on offense, Metcalf arguably made the play of the night. When Russell Wilson tossed an interception to Budda Baker at Arizona's goal line, Metcalf chased Baker down and tackled him at the three-yard line, saving a touchdown since the Cardinals ended up turning the ball over on downs. That may have been the finest display of Metcalf's game-breaking speed we've seen to date, and it's a strong reminder of why fantasy managers shouldn't be scared away by one underwhelming performance. The 22-year-old averaged 99.2 receiving yards per game and scored five total touchdowns before the Week 6 bye, and he'll look to get back on track against the 49ers next Sunday.