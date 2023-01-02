Metcalf caught one of five targets for three yards in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

It was a bad day for Seattle's wideouts in general, as Geno Smith's two touchdown passes went to tight ends and the team never trailed in the game, leaving little need to air it out. Metcalf will look to rebound from his worst performance of the season in Week 18 as the Seahawks try to claim a playoff spot with a win over the Rams.