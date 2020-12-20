Metcalf caught five of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.

Metcalf registered just two receptions for 10 yards when the third quarter concluded. The first drive of the fourth quarter was all Metcalf, though, as he was targeted on four of five plays, translating into three receptions for 33 yards. That drive ended early with a Russell Wilson interception, and Metcalf didn't receive another target Sunday. Metcalf finished with his second-lowest yardage total of the year. His lowest total (28 yards) came in Week 10 against the Rams, who the Seahawks face again in Week 16.