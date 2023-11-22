Metcalf (toe) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Metcalf made his typical midweek appearance on the Seahawks' practice report, only this week he was tending to a new injury. A toe issue was the cause of his absence from Tuesday's walkthrough instead of the hip or rib concerns that previously plagued him this season. With a full listing on Wednesday's report, though, Metcalf now is set to take on a San Francisco defense that has allowed the fifth-highest catch rate (68.3 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.