Metcalf recorded six catches on nine targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Metcalf tied for the team lead in receptions with Kenneth Walker, though he was uncharacteristically limited to short areas of the field. While his longest catch of the day went for only 16 yards, Metcalf still managed a decent day by tallying five receptions of at least 10 yards. Metcalf entered the game having recorded no more than 55 yards in each of his last four matchups, so the bump in production was a particularly welcome sight for fantasy managers.