Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Registers 35 yards

Metcalf caught three of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

The Seahawks struggled to get things going through the air -- Russell Wilson completed 13 passes for 200 yards -- so Metcalf ended up below 50 yards for the fourth time this year. The rookie wideout's stat line would've been more appealing had he hung onto a 38-yard pass in the end zone. Metcalf and the Seahawks will look to notch their 10th win in Week 13 against the Vikings.