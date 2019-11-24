Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Registers 35 yards
Metcalf caught three of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.
The Seahawks struggled to get things going through the air -- Russell Wilson completed 13 passes for 200 yards -- so Metcalf ended up below 50 yards for the fourth time this year. The rookie wideout's stat line would've been more appealing had he hung onto a 38-yard pass in the end zone. Metcalf and the Seahawks will look to notch their 10th win in Week 13 against the Vikings.
