Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf (ribs/hip) will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Prior to sitting out the first game of his career in this past Sunday's win over Arizona, Metcalf managed just one capped session Friday due to a rib injury that's lingered since Week 2 and a hip issue that he sustained Week 6. His ability to practice in some capacity to kick off Week 8 prep is a step in the right direction, but he likely will need to log all on-field reps Thursday and/or Friday to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns. Another absence from Metcalf would result in elevated roles for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo alongside Tyler Lockett.