Metcalf (knee) will be a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Metcalf suffered an MCL sprain Week 7 and missed the final two games before Seattle's Week 10 bye. Coach Mike McDonald was optimistic about Metcalf being ready after the bye, and a return to practice Wednesday is the first major step toward playing this Sunday against the 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Hopeful for Week 11 return•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Still not practicing•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: May return to practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Could be back for Week 9•