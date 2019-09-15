Metcalf hauled in three of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

Metcalf's seven targets were second only to WR Tyler Lockett (12, and his 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter went down as the game-winning score. The rookie wideout damaged his own production with an offensive pass interference call for the second straight game, but he has still been a fantasy viable option in both games. The Seahawks should have to pass often again in Week 3 versus the Saints, so look for Metcalf to continue his impressive momentum.