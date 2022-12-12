Metcalf caught 5 of 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers.

Metcalf scored with a 12-yard reception just prior to halftime, giving him a touchdown in consecutive contests. The wideout has also gone for at least 70 yards in four straight outings, showing good form while entering the final quarter of the campaign. Despite his recent success, Metcalf has a tough matchup in Week 15, as he'll face arguably the league's best defense in the 49ers on Thursday night.