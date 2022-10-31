Metcalf caught six of 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.

What a difference a week makes. Metcalf appeared headed for a potentially lengthy absence after he was carted off the field last week with a knee injury, but instead he shook it off, got in a limited practice Friday and then snagged a three-yard strike from Geno Smith early in the second quarter Sunday to open the scoring. The fourth-year wideout wound up leading Seattle in targets on the afternoon, and while his longest catch went for only 15 yards, he didn't appear to be overly bothered by his knee. Even so, expect Metcalf to have his practice reps limited again ahead of a Week 9 clash with the Cardinals.