Metcalf caught four of six targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Metcalf has been the epitome of consistency this season. He's reeled in exactly four passes, recorded at least 90 receiving yard and been targeted six or more times in each game this season. Unfortunately, this is Metcalf's first game without a touchdown, but it's been a fantastic start nonetheless with a total of 403 receiving yards through four contests. He's outpacing Tyler Lockett by a wide margin in the yardage department, too. Metcalf is a must-start fantasy receiver in 2020, especially in Week 5 against the Vikings, who have let up a total of 13 passing scores this season.