Metcalf (ribs) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

For most players, back-to-back absences to kick off the week wouldn't be a great sign for a player's upcoming availability, but coach Pete Carroll relayed to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune on Monday that Metcalf likely would "need a couple days" in order to recover from the rib injury he sustained Week 2 at Detroit. In any case, Metcalf will have one more chance this week to mix into drills before potentially getting a designation for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.