Metcalf (ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Giants, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf posted back-to-back days with full participation, officially clearing the way for the star wideout to participate Monday. The 25-year-old has been the clear-cut top target for Geno Smith and the Seahawks and could be poised for another massive game against a young Giants secondary.