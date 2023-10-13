Metcalf (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though Metcalf was withheld from the Seahawks' first two Week 6 practice sessions with the rib injury, his absences may have been primarily for maintenance purposes. The Seahawks haven't yet completed Friday's practice, but the coaching staff is apparently confident enough in Metcalf's health heading into the final Week 6 session to give him the green light for Sunday. Before the Seahawks went on bye Week 5, Metcalf had played north of 70 percent of the snaps in each of the team's first four games, accruing an 18-268-2 receiving line on 23 targets.