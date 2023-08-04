Metcalf had an excellent showing in Thursday's training camp practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf scored multiple touchdowns and made numerous additional big plays. Already established as one of the NFL's best receivers after recording at least 900 yards in each of his first four NFL campaigns, Metcalf is looking to take another step forward in his fifth season. He scored a career-low six touchdowns in the 2022 regular season but found the end zone twice in Seattle's playoff loss to San Francisco.